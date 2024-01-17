Angel One Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter Not Due To Any Concerning Factors: Yes Securities

Revenue: Angel One Ltd.'s net revenue at Rs. 8,258 million was up 1.4%/46.4% QoQ/YoY, where the net fees and commission income has de-grown/grown by -1.6%/43.8% QoQ/YoY

Client Base: The total client base stood at 19.5 million up by 14%/56% QoQ/YoY and the NSE active client base was at 5.3 million up by 8.2%/26.2% QoQ/YoY

Volume: The total order volume was 350 million, up by 3.6%/54.9% QoQ/YoY where the futures and options volume was at 262 million, down/up by -0.8%/52.3% QoQ and YoY

Client Funding Book: The average client funding book stood at Rs. 18,590 million, and have grown by 32.1% QoQ and 31.3% YoY

Operating profit margin: Operating profit margin for the quarter, at 43.9%, was down -733 bps QoQ and -912 bps YoY