Angel One Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter Not Due To Any Concerning Factors: Yes Securities
Broking revenue subdued to due to non-structural factors, while expenses spike due to client acquisition and other investments
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Revenue: Angel One Ltd.'s net revenue at Rs. 8,258 million was up 1.4%/46.4% QoQ/YoY, where the net fees and commission income has de-grown/grown by -1.6%/43.8% QoQ/YoY
Client Base: The total client base stood at 19.5 million up by 14%/56% QoQ/YoY and the NSE active client base was at 5.3 million up by 8.2%/26.2% QoQ/YoY
Volume: The total order volume was 350 million, up by 3.6%/54.9% QoQ/YoY where the futures and options volume was at 262 million, down/up by -0.8%/52.3% QoQ and YoY
Client Funding Book: The average client funding book stood at Rs. 18,590 million, and have grown by 32.1% QoQ and 31.3% YoY
Operating profit margin: Operating profit margin for the quarter, at 43.9%, was down -733 bps QoQ and -912 bps YoY
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.