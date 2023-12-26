Amber Enterprises — Boards The Growth Wagon On Railway, Mobility Orders: Axis Securities
Robust local manufacturing of electronics to support segmental growth, says Axis Securities.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
In H1 FY24, Amber Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. revenue marginally improved by 2% owing to weak demand in the room AC segment due to unseasonal weather patterns. However, a better value-added product mix resulted in a gross margin improvement of 290 basis points to 19.2% and operating margins improved by 300 bps.
Amber Enterprises increasing Capex activities during the year resulted in increasing borrowings which led to increased interest cost and depreciation.This resulted in flattish net profit growth to Rs 41 crore.
Outlook:
We model Revenue/Operating Profit/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/23%/34% over FY23/26E. We have increased our revenue and operating margin estimates backed by strong revenue visibility from its strong order book.
Moreover, its value-added products and operating leverage in its repairs and maintenance division will result in an improvement in profitability YoY.
Valuation and Recommendation:
We currently have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price at Rs 3,700/share with an upside of 21% from the current market price where we value the stock at 33 times on its FY26 earning per share.
Our recommendation is supported by -
Robust order booking in its Railway Sub-systems and Mobility Division,
Increasing value-added products.
Improving operating leverage, resulting in improving return on equity and Return on capital employed (to 15% and 16% respectively) and operating margins (by 130 bps to 7.3%) by FY26
