Amber Enterprises — Boards The Growth Wagon On Railway, Mobility Orders: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

In H1 FY24, Amber Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. revenue marginally improved by 2% owing to weak demand in the room AC segment due to unseasonal weather patterns. However, a better value-added product mix resulted in a gross margin improvement of 290 basis points to 19.2% and operating margins improved by 300 bps.

Amber Enterprises increasing Capex activities during the year resulted in increasing borrowings which led to increased interest cost and depreciation.This resulted in flattish net profit growth to Rs 41 crore.