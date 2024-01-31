Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results Review - Net Equity Inflows Start To Improve Somewhat: Yes Securities

Calculated overall revenue yield has inched up 1 basis points QoQ but management continues to flag the usual expected erosion:

Blended revenue yield will continue to decline going forward on the back of AUM rise (telescopic pricing formula) and replacement of old assets with new.

The blended yield will decline about a couple of bps every year for the next three years. We maintain ‘Neutral’ rating on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC with a revised price target of Rs 525:

We value Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC at 19.8 times FY25 price/earning, at which the stock would trade at an FY25 price/book of 4.5 times.