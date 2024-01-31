Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Results Review - Net Equity Inflows Start To Improve Somewhat: Yes Securities
Sequential yield improvement may be transient
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.'s net equity inflows start to improve on the back of improved fund performance:
Net Sales have been positive in November and December and for the quarter as a whole. Sales for the quarter includes Rs 8.9 billion raised for the transport and logistics fund. Relatively speaking, sales in December was lower (weaker) than the industry but there has been some pickup in January.
The flows are backed by improved performance and the trend is expected to continue.
Calculated overall revenue yield has inched up 1 basis points QoQ but management continues to flag the usual expected erosion:
Blended revenue yield will continue to decline going forward on the back of AUM rise (telescopic pricing formula) and replacement of old assets with new.
The blended yield will decline about a couple of bps every year for the next three years. We maintain ‘Neutral’ rating on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC with a revised price target of Rs 525:
We value Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC at 19.8 times FY25 price/earning, at which the stock would trade at an FY25 price/book of 4.5 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mahindra Finance Q3 Results Review - Lower Provisioning Drive Beat; Stressed Asset Pool Stable: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.