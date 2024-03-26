Sales Of Luxury Homes Rose 51% To Rs 4,319 Crore Last Year: Report

India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Ashwin Chadha said, "The demand for such residential real estate has been registering significant growth since 2021 and it continues its momentum into 2024."

"While traditionally only bungalows, farmhouses, and independent luxury villas commanded prices above Rs 50 crore, now apartments and penthouses in high-rise buildings in top pin codes also fetch such prices due to the exclusive lifestyle and luxury amenities they offer," Chadha said.