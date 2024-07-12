"There was robust demand for luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above during January–June, resulting in an 8% increase in sales to approximately Rs 12,300 crore in the city, according to a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix.In the first half of the calendar year 2023, sales amounted to Rs 11,400 crore.According to the report, the increase in high-end market activity corresponds with a broader positive trend in residential property sales, indicating optimism and confidence in the Indian economy.Out of the total sales, the primary luxury segment saw sales worth Rs 8,752 crore, while the secondary (resale) market saw record sales of over Rs 3,500 crore, up 38 percent compared to the first half of the 2023 calendar year.Among the big-ticket transactions, the report mentioned a Rs 270 crore deal by Anil Gupta and well-known Polyester Ltd. at Lodha Malabar, Malabar Hill, and a Rs 156.5 crore deal by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and family at Rockside Apartment, Malabar Hill.The list also mentioned Rs 116.4 crore by Vratika Gupta at Oberoi 360 West, Worli; Rs 101 crore by Girdharlal Bawri and others at G+1 Bungalow, JVPD Scheme, Juhu; and Rs 97.4 crore by Mavjibhai Shamjibhai Patel at Oberoi 360 West, Worli.India Sotheby's International Realty, a prominent firm specialising in luxury home transactions and advisory services, along with data analytics company CRE Matrix, published a report on Mumbai's luxury housing market (encompassing both primary and secondary sectors) for the first half of the current year.(With Inputs From PTI).M3M India's Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram To Generate Rs 4,000 Crore Revenue"