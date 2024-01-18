Ajmera Realty, Keystone Realtors Partner To Redevelop Housing Project Worth Rs 760 crore

Boman Irani, Chairman & Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said, "Bandra has been one of the key markets where we have delivered multiple marquee projects. We aim to provide residents with an elevated quality of life through upscale conveniences."

"Urban rejuvenation or redevelopment as a format has worked well for us and reflects homebuyers' trust in the brand 'Rustomjee'," Irani added.