Sunteck Realty Q3 Results: Reports Loss, Revenue Down 52.25%

Sunteck Realty Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss in the third quarter of the current fiscal, but it was lower than analysts' estimates.

The real-estate firm posted a net loss of Rs 9.72 crore, as compared with Rs 2.06 crore net profit over the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net loss of Rs 10.3 crore.