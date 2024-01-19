Sunteck Realty Q3 Results: Reports Loss, Revenue Down 52.25%
The real-estate firm posted a net loss of Rs 9.72 crore, as compared with Rs 2.06 crore net profit over the same quarter last year.
Sunteck Realty Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss in the third quarter of the current fiscal, but it was lower than analysts' estimates.
The real-estate firm posted a net loss of Rs 9.72 crore, as compared with Rs 2.06 crore net profit over the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net loss of Rs 10.3 crore.
Sunteck Realty Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 52.5% at Rs 42.4 crore vs Rs 89.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.5 crore).
Ebitda loss of Rs 14.82 crore vs Rs 18.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9.5 crore profit).
Net less at Rs 9.72 crore vs Rs 2.06 crore profit (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.3 crore loss).
Shares of Sunteck Realty closed 1.02% higher at Rs 463.50 apiece, as against a 0.75% rise in the Nifty on Friday.