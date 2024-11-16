Starlineups Enterprises Q2 Result: Profit Jumps Over Two-Fold On Higher Income

NDTV ProfitEarningsStarlineups Enterprises Q2 Result: Profit Jumps Over Two-Fold On Higher Income
16 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Diamonds and jewellery trader Starlineps Enterprise Ltd has reported more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 3.25 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period on higher income, according to a statement.

The Surat-based wholesale and retail trader of diamonds and jewellery also announced a strategic investment in EdTech platform Fusion Klassroom Edutech and acquisition of GenAI-powered platform CUR8.

The company recently incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlineps International Pvt Ltd.

