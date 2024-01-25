Shriram Finance Logs Flat Net Income As Asset Quality Slips

The net interest income of the company grew 15.04% to Rs 5,094 crore from Rs 4,427.88 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company said its asset quality slipped during the quarter with stage 3 gross assets rising to 8.08% to Rs 11,952.3 crore from Rs 11,058.6 crore in the year-ago period, while net stage 3 assets rose to 2.25% at Rs 5,573 crore from Rs 5,450.55 crore on-year.