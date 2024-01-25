Shriram Finance Logs Flat Net Income As Asset Quality Slips
The net interest income of the company grew 15.04% to Rs 5,094 crore from Rs 4,427.88 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Largest auto financier Shriram Finance Ltd. on Thursday reported a 2.3% rise in profit to Rs 1,818.34 crore for the December quarter compared to the year-ago period due to worsening asset quality which whittled down the healthy growth in net interest income.
The company said its asset quality slipped during the quarter with stage 3 gross assets rising to 8.08% to Rs 11,952.3 crore from Rs 11,058.6 crore in the year-ago period, while net stage 3 assets rose to 2.25% at Rs 5,573 crore from Rs 5,450.55 crore on-year.
Total assets under management rose 20.70% to Rs 2,14,233.47 crore, the company said in a statement.
Consolidated net interest income for the quarter increased by 17% to Rs 5,275 crore as against Rs 4,511.35 crore and consolidated net income increased by 3.99% to Rs 1,873.59 crore as against Rs 1,801.66 crore.
As much as 48% of its assets are in the commercial vehicles segment at Rs 1,02,465.12 crore, which is in fact down from a little over 51 per cent in the year-ago period.
Passenger vehicles book stood at 19.4% or Rs 41,534.21 crore, which increased from 18.78% and construction equipment book constituted 7.6% or Rs 16,222.8 crore and farm equipment constituted just 1.6 per cent or Rs 3,356.36 crore.
Shriram Finance is the flagship company of the Chennai-based Shriram Group which has a presence in consumer finance, life and general insurance, housing finance, stock broking and distribution businesses.