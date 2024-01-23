Route Mobile Q3 Profit Rises 28% To Rs 106 Crore

In a release, the company said, "PAT reported at Rs 113.6 crore for Q3FY24 as against Rs 88.4 crore in Q2 FY24. PAT margin stood at 11.1%."

Route Mobile Ltd MD and group CEO Rajdip Kumar Gupta said, "It was a slightly muted performance, considering the third quarter is historically our best quarter. This is due to the industry headwinds and delays in a couple of our large contracts going live." The company has recently onboarded some large customers in Asia and Europe and they should gradually ramp up, Gupta said.