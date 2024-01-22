Oberoi Realty Q3 Revenue Falls, Colgate Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell by almost 50% and missed analysts' estimates, mainly due to a decline in revenue.

The real estate player's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% year-on-year to Rs 360.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 410.02 crore.

The company's revenue fell by 35% to Rs 1,053.6 crore, while the real estate firm's expenses also saw a decline of 17.8% to Rs 60,571 crore year-on-year.

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, exceeding analysts' estimates.

The net profit of the toothpaste maker increased 35.7% over the previous year to Rs 330.1 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 296.96 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.