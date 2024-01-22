Oberoi Realty Q3 Revenue Falls, Colgate Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced on Monday.
Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell by almost 50% and missed analysts' estimates, mainly due to a decline in revenue.
The real estate player's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% year-on-year to Rs 360.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 410.02 crore.
The company's revenue fell by 35% to Rs 1,053.6 crore, while the real estate firm's expenses also saw a decline of 17.8% to Rs 60,571 crore year-on-year.
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, exceeding analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the toothpaste maker increased 35.7% over the previous year to Rs 330.1 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 296.96 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Karur Vysya Bank Q3 FY24
NII at Rs 1,001.3 crore vs Rs 889 crore, up 12.6% (YoY).
Net profit at Rs 411.6 crore vs Rs 289.3 crore, up 42.3%.
GNPA at 1.58% vs 1.73% (QoQ).
NNPA at 0.42% vs 0.47% (QoQ).
Bharat Wire Ropes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 157.2 crore vs Rs 144.3 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 43.9 crore vs Rs 36.76 crore.
Margin at 27.92% vs 25.47%.
Net profit at Rs 26.35 crore vs Rs 18.89 crore.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 FY24
NII at Rs 537 crore vs Rs 534.3 crore, up 0.5% (YoY).
Net profit at Rs 284.2 crore vs Rs 279.7 crore, up 1.6% (YoY).
GNPA at 1.69% vs 1.70% (QoQ).
NNPA at 0.98% vs 0.99% (QoQ).
Lloyds Metals And Energy Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,910.5 crore vs Rs 999.6 crore, up 91.1%.
Ebitda at Rs 447.7 crore vs Rs 227 crore, up 97.2%.
Margin at 23.43% vs 22.7%, up 72 bps.
Net profit at Rs 331.5 crore vs Rs 230 crore, up 44.1%.
Colgate India Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,395.65 crore vs Rs 1,291.27 crore, up 8.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1377.28 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 468.39 crore vs Rs 361.45 crore, up 29.6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 429.31 crore).
Margin at 33.56% vs 27.99%, up 556 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 31.2%).
Net profit at Rs 330.1 crore vs Rs 243.2 crore, up 35.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.96 crore).
Coforge Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 2,323.3 crore vs Rs 2,276.2 crore, up 2.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2339.76 crore).
EBIT at Rs 314 crore vs Rs 263.7 crore, up 19.1% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 413.14 crore).
Margin at 13.5% vs 11.6%, up 193 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%).
Net profit at Rs 242.8 crore vs Rs 187.9 crore, up 29.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 245.73 crore).
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 591.2 crore vs Rs 340.2 crore, up 73.8% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 399.70 crore).
Net profit at Rs 118.3 crore vs Rs 69.3 crore, up 70.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 133.45 crore).
MRPL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 24,676.91 crore vs Rs 19,229.65 crore, up 24.3%.
Ebitda at Rs 900.5 crore vs Rs 1,832.74 crore, down 50.9%.
Margin at 3.64% vs 9.53%, down 588 bps.
Net profit at Rs 392.1 crore vs Rs 1,051.7 crore, down 62.7%.
Oberoi Realty Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,053.6 crore vs Rs 1,629.5 crore, down 35.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,153. 87 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 940.4 crore, down 45.8% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 520 crore).
Margin at 48.34% vs 57.71%, down 936 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 45.1%).
Net profit at Rs 360.2 crore vs Rs 702.6 crore, down 48.7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 410.02 crore).
IIFL SECURITIES Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 481.1 crore vs Rs 314.5 crore, up 53%.
Net profit at Rs 147.8 crore vs Rs 65.9 crore, up 124.3% (YoY).
Zensar Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 1,204.1 crore vs Rs 1,240.8 crore, down 3% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,193.68 crore).
EBIT at Rs 176.4 crore vs Rs 194.3 crore, down 9.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 205.98 crore).
Margin at 14.64% vs 15.65%, down 101 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%).
Net profit at Rs 161.7 crore vs Rs 173.9 crore, down 7% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 141 crore).
Cipla Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 6,603.8 crore vs Rs 5,810.1 crore, up 13.7%.
Ebitda at Rs 1,747.5 crore vs Rs 1,407.5 crore, up 24.2%.
Margin at 26.46% vs 24.22%, up 223 bps.
Net profit at Rs 1,068.4 crore vs Rs 807.8 crore, up 32.3%.
Chennai Petroleum Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 17,376 crore vs Rs 16,544.9 crore, up 2.2%.
Ebitda at Rs 679.6 crore vs Rs 1,804.7 crore, down 62.4%.
Margin at 3.91% vs 10.9%, down 699 bps.
Net profit at Rs 365.3 crore vs Rs 1,195.4 crore, down 69.4%.
VST Industries Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 362.6 crore vs Rs 345.7 crore, up 6% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 169.30 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 72.4 crore vs Rs 94.6 crore, down 23.5%.
Margin at 19.96% vs 27.36%, down 740 bps.
Net profit at Rs 53.7 crore vs Rs 79 crore, down 32% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.30 crore).
Gensol Engineering Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 220.3 crore vs Rs 50.8 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 63.1 crore vs Rs 15.3 crore.
Margin at 28.64% vs 30.11%, down 147 bps.
Net profit at Rs 12.3 crore vs loss of Rs 1.9 crore.