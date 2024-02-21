Magadh Sugar Net Profit Rises 77.3% In Q3

Magadh Sugar & Energy chairperson C S Nopany said, "In the light of recent government notifications, including a rise in sugar cane prices in Bihar, and adjustments to ethanol procurement targets, challenges have increased. Amidst these challenges, the company remains steadfast in leveraging synergies and fostering long-term value for the stakeholders." It is planning further capital investments at the Narkatiagunj unit in Bihar to increase crushing capacity and enhance energy efficiency, he added.