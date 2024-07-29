Lamborghini’s Winning Formula Is Defying An Auto Industry Slump

This strategy has so far allowed Lamborghini to avoid having to walk back EV plans like General Motors Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The company has generated strong revenue and operating income on the back of just three models: the Urus SUV, the Huracán supercar and the Revuelto hybrid. The US remains the top market for Lamborghinis, with 1,621 vehicles delivered there so far this year, followed by Germany (595); the UK (514); Japan (354); mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (337); and Italy (268).