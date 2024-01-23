Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review: NIM Seen Strained, Credit Costs Below Normal

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin may remain under pressure even as the private lender sustains its credit costs below normal, according to analysts.

The lender's third-quarter earnings despite stable missed estimates were driven by AIF provisions, analysts said.

The lender's standalone net profit rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,005 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. This missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,163.3 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, was up 15.9% to Rs 6,554 crore year-on-year.

Asset quality for the lender was flat, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 1 basis point to 1.73% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Sequentially, the net NPA ratio improved 3 bps to 0.34%.

"Headwinds to NIM are likely due to continued deposit pressure and limited yield benefits," said Elara Capital. "Expect credit costs to be below normalised levels."

Here is what analysts said about Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 results: