Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review: NIM Seen Strained, Credit Costs Below Normal
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin may remain under pressure even as the private lender sustains its credit costs below normal, according to analysts.
The lender's third-quarter earnings despite stable missed estimates were driven by AIF provisions, analysts said.
The lender's standalone net profit rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,005 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. This missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,163.3 crore.
Net interest income, or core income, was up 15.9% to Rs 6,554 crore year-on-year.
Asset quality for the lender was flat, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 1 basis point to 1.73% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Sequentially, the net NPA ratio improved 3 bps to 0.34%.
Here is what analysts said about Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 results:
Bernstein
The loan mix tilted towards higher-yielding segments, with unsecured loans rising to 11.6% sequentially.
Deposit growth is approximately 1.9% quarter-on-quarter, led by term deposits.
Return-on-assets at 2.2% for the Oct-Dec quarter despite flat NIM due to one-off AIF provisions worth Rs 190 crore
Maintain 'market-perform' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,100, implying a potential upside of 19%
Citi Research
Earnings missed estimates due to Rs 170 crore of Treasury loss and Rs 190 crore of AIF investment provisions
Changing the asset mix in favour of advances and credit substitutes from cash and bank balances will aid NIM sustenance, which is flat at 5.52% quarter-on-quarter.
Expect NIMs to be at 5.3% in FY24, 5.1% in FY25E, and 5.0% in FY26E.
Expect credit growth of 19% in FY24 and 18% in FY25 due to the constructive approach towards unsecured lending and levers for SME, business, and consumer banking.
While slippages declined quarter-on-quarter, lower sequential upgrade/recoveries and write-offs led to a 3.5% increase in GNPA.
Maintain 'neutral' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,040, implying a potential upside of 12.9%.
Motilal Oswal
A 19% year-on-year growth in PPOP was due to a higher-than-expected opex at 14% year-on-year, driven by an increase in commercial and marketing expenses and employee-related expenses.
Cut PAT estimates by 3.2% for FY24 and 2.7% for FY25.
Expect the bank to deliver a ROA of 2/4% and an ROE of 14.4% by FY25.
The bank's aim is to improve the mix of unsecured loans to mid-teens.
Maintain 'neutral' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,000, implying a potential upside of 10%.
Elara Capital
Restructured loans of 13 basis points and SMA-2 of Rs 210 crore led to an overall stress pool of sub-2.0%.
Headwinds to NIM are likely due to continued deposit pressure and limited yield benefits.
Momentum is seen in ActivMoney while a low-cost franchise is being cannibalised.
Expect credit costs to be below normalised levels.
Expect the bank's near-term discussions to be centred around the new CEO's strategy, possibilities of management change, and other softer aspects.
Maintain 'accumulate' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,004, implying a potential upside of 11%.