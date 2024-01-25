JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

JSW Steel Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Thursday.

The steel manufacturer is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,170.5 crore against a revenue of Rs 42,774.5 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company had posted a bottom line and top line print of Rs 38,678 crore and Rs 490 crore, respectively, for the same quarter last year.

SBI Life Insurance Co. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 430.1 crore for the December quarter on Thursday, according to consensus estimates.

Also, Cipla Ltd. will be reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday. The pharma major is likely to post a net profit and revenue of Rs 806.9 crore and Rs 6,284.6 crore, respectively, according to estimates. The company reported a net profit of Rs 800.9 crore during the same quarter last year.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., Shriram Finance Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., ACC Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Cyient Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Thursday.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Kfin Technologies Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., DB Corp., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd. will also report their earnings for the quarter on Thursday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: