ICICI Prudential Hits Highest Since October 2021 After Q1 Results

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. rose over it's two-year high on Wednesday after it posted a 8.7% rise in profits in its June quarter earnings results.

Shares of the the insurance company were up nearly 8% after it reported a net profit of Rs 225 crore in the first quarter versus Rs 207 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.

The annual premium equivalent of the company rose 34.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,963 crore. But, its value of new business margin was down to 24% versus 34% in the same quarter a year ago.