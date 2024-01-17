ICICI Prudential Q3 Profit Rises, LTIMindtree Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s third quarter profit increased 2% year-on-year, even as its value of new business declined 29%.

The private insurer's net profit stood at Rs 227 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted 7%.

The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 9,929 crore.

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s net profit stayed flat in the October–December quarter, even as the top line showed a marginal uptick.

Revenue of the L&T Group firm rose 1.24% over the previous three months to Rs 9,016.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 9,076.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.