Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 72% To Rs 18 Crore

Its total income declined to Rs 706.86 crore from Rs 746.72 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal. The company reduced its expenses to Rs 682.55 crore from Rs 732.69 crore a year ago.

Hi-Tech Pipes Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "In Q2 FY25, our total sales volumes increased by 22.50%, reaching 1.23 lakh tonnes, driven by strong demand for steel tubes, structural steel products, and value-added products".