NDTV ProfitEarningsHi-Tech Pipes Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 72% To Rs 18 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 72% To Rs 18 Crore

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities having a combined installed capacity of 7,50,000 metric tonnes per annum.

06 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Steel products maker Hi-Tech Pipes on Wednesday reported a 72% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.11 crore, supported by reduced expenses.</p><p>(Source: Hi-Tech Pipes website)</p></div>
Steel products maker Hi-Tech Pipes on Wednesday reported a 72% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.11 crore, supported by reduced expenses.

(Source: Hi-Tech Pipes website)

Steel products maker Hi-Tech Pipes on Wednesday reported a 72% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.11 crore, supported by reduced expenses. It had posted a Rs 10.52 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Its total income declined to Rs 706.86 crore from Rs 746.72 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal. The company reduced its expenses to Rs 682.55 crore from Rs 732.69 crore a year ago.

Hi-Tech Pipes Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "In Q2 FY25, our total sales volumes increased by 22.50%, reaching 1.23 lakh tonnes, driven by strong demand for steel tubes, structural steel products, and value-added products".

However, its revenue from operations saw a 5.3% decline due to the steep reduction in raw material prices, he added.

He further said the company's Rs 500 crore QIP (qualified institutional placement) saw strong interest from institutional investors.

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities having a combined installed capacity of 7,50,000 metric tonnes per annum.

ALSO READ

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results: Profit Surges 59%, Beats Estimates
Opinion
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results: Profit Surges 59%, Beats Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT