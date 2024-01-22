Coforge, Colgate-Palmolive, Zensar Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Coforge Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 245.73 crore for the December quarter on Monday, as against a revenue of Rs 2,339.76 crore, according to consensus of analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.

The IT solutions provider had posted a bottom line and top line prints of Rs 187.9 crore and Rs 2,276.2 crore, respectively, in the previous quarter.

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 296.96 crore and revenue of Rs 1,377.28 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Zensar Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, VST Industries, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Gensol Engineering, IIFL Securities, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Oriental Hotels and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are also scheduled to announce their December quarter earnings on Monday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday: