NDTV ProfitEarningsBank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Jumps 34% To Rs 1,036 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Of Maharashtra Q3 Profit Jumps 34% To Rs 1,036 Crore

Bank of Maharashtra's Q3 profit soared by 34% to reach Rs 1,036 crore, with total income rising to Rs 5,851 crore.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of Maharashtra headquarters. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Bank of Maharashtra headquarters. (Source: company website)

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday posted a 34% rise in its profit at Rs 1,036 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 775 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 5,851 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 4,770 crore in the same period last year, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 5,171 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 4,129 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets to 2.04% of the gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 2.94% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.22% from 0.47% at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT