Airtel Africa's Annual Revenue Declines, Posts $89 Million Loss

"The consistent deployment of our 'Win with' strategy supported the acceleration in constant currency revenue growth over the recent quarters which has reduced the impact of currency headwinds faced across most of our markets. This strong revenue performance is a reflection not only of the opportunity that is inherent across our markets but also the resilience of our affordable offerings despite the inflationary pressure many of our customers have experienced," Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya said.