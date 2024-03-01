Larry Fink, Bill Gates, Rihanna To Join Ambani Son's Pre-Wedding Bash

In a country known for wedding spectacles, the pre-nuptial extravaganza for Anant Ambani will not only stand out for its sumptuous feasts and grandeur, but also as a testimony to Ambani’s deepening hold over many areas of the Indian economy. The 66-year-old Indian tycoon’s $262 billion oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. has cut deals worth billions of dollars with global investors looking for a way to access the country’s 1.4 billion consumers.