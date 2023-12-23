Rat-Hole Miners Not To Encash Cheques Given By Uttarakhand Govt

'I conveyed our dissatisfaction to the chief minister the day the cheques were handed to us. We returned after being assured by the officials that some announcement regarding us will be made in a couple of days. However, if the promise is not kept, we will return the cheques,' Hassan said.

Hassan said permanent jobs for the rat-hole miners who helped in the operation is what they expect from the state government. Munna, a rat-hole miner who works for Rockwell Enterprises, a firm headed by Hassan, and was among the first to reach the trapped workers said, the amount given to them was not adequate considering the kind of effort they put in to rescue the trapped workers.