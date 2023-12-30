Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 1,000-Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Districts

About Rs 350 crore loans for women SHGs in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, apart the package also includes a compensation of Rs 15 crore towards the damage caused to 4,928 fishing vessels and machinery in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, compensation for loss of cattle, poultry, livestock, livelihood assistance to salt pan workers, issuing new certificates and textbooks besides documents, family ration cards, etc., for those lost in floods.