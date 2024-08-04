NDTV ProfitPTIParis 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev Bows Out After Quarterfinal Loss
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev Bows Out After Quarterfinal Loss

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

04 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Nishant Dev moves closer to Paris 2024 quota as he advances to quarters at 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.</p></div>
India's Nishant Dev moves closer to Paris 2024 quota as he advances to quarters at 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.

Debutant Indian boxer Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following his defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal in Paris on Saturday.

The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

ALSO READ

Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In 25m Pistol Final

Opinion
Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In 25m Pistol Final
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT