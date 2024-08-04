ADVERTISEMENT
Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev Bows Out After Quarterfinal Loss
Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.
Debutant Indian boxer Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following his defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal in Paris on Saturday.
The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.
