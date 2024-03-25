MP Temple Fire: 14 Injured In Mahakal Temple Fire; CM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Assistance, Free Treatment

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'The incident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in this incident. The local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government.' Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said clothes are put on the silver walls of the garbha griha to protect it from Holi colours, and it is not known whether the fire started after the 'aarti thali' fell when 'gulaal' was thrown on it or whether the 'gulal' reacted to some chemical.