Income Tax Department Searches Premises Linked To AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, Others

23 Mar 2024, 01:16 PM IST
The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.

