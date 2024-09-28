Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Suggestions To Achieve 2.4 Trillion Dollar GSDP By 2047

NDTV ProfitPTIChandrababu Naidu Calls For Suggestions To Achieve 2.4 Trillion Dollar GSDP By 2047
28 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for suggestions from the people of the state for 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' with a gross state domestic product  of 2.4 trillion dollars by 2047. The chief minister also invited ideas for the future vision of the southern state for achieving a per capita income of over 43,000 dollars by 2047.

"Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on X.

The CM said people can directly share ideas with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and receive an e-certificate as a token of appreciation for their contribution.

