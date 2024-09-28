Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Suggestions To Achieve 2.4 Trillion Dollar GSDP By 2047

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for suggestions from the people of the state for 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' with a gross state domestic product of 2.4 trillion dollars by 2047 (Source: X)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for suggestions from the people of the state for 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' with a gross state domestic product of 2.4 trillion dollars by 2047. The chief minister also invited ideas for the future vision of the southern state for achieving a per capita income of over 43,000 dollars by 2047.
"Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on X.
The CM said people can directly share ideas with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and receive an e-certificate as a token of appreciation for their contribution.