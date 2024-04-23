India's Growing Listed Universe: A Quick Quality Check

As the roster of Indian firms on the stock exchanges continues to expand year by year, the focus now turns to the quality of these companies and their performance on the trading floor. A closer examination of the top listed companies within the NSE Nifty 500—a selection of leading firms—reveals intriguing insights into their return ratios.

About 30% of these companies have a return on capital employed below 10%, and a significant number—317 to be exact—report a return on equity below 20%, with 118 falling below the 10% mark. These figures initially raise eyebrows, but there's a silver lining: these ratios have shown a steady improvement in the years preceding the pandemic.

Neeraj Gaurh, a fund manager at Axis Securities Ltd., highlights the positive trend, noting that even smaller stocks are demonstrating significant improvements in their ROE. "We've seen moderation in the ROE of cyclical sectors, but overall, the current ratios surpass pre-pandemic levels," he remarks optimistically.

The ROE benchmark has been consistent at 15%, with the current NSE 500 average at around 13–14%.