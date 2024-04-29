Go First's Bumpy Ride: High Court Ruling Impacts Bidders' Interest, Insolvency

The Delhi High Court's recent judgement allowing lessors to deregister and reclaim Go First's 54 aircraft has created more questions than answers regarding the now-defunct airline. The judgement comes close to the National Company Law Tribunal, or NCLT, granting another extension to complete the insolvency process.Bidders like Safrik and Sky One from Sharjah prompted the extension. Additionally, a joint bid by Ajay Singh of SpiceJet ...