US Seeks Just-Tough-Enough Response To Deadly Mideast Attack

The US has become increasingly embroiled in the Middle East since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. The Pentagon sent more naval and air forces to the region to support the Israelis and deter attacks on them from the likes of Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon. This month, it’s launched missiles at Yemen to try to stop assaults on commercial and military ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis. Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis are all armed and supported by Iran.