U.S. Is Weaponizing New Economic Tools To Slow China’s War Machine

For most of the postwar era, sanctions were tools of economic coercion, a way of punishing “bad actors” such as Cuba, Iran and North Korea for harming US interests and forcing them to change behavior. By 2018, however, the thinking had changed—at least as far as China was concerned. Kurt Campbell and Ely Ratner, then former officials with expertise in Asian affairs and national defense, argued in a landmark essay in that American efforts to “shape China’s trajectory” had utterly failed and US policy needed to reflect “a more realistic set of assumptions.”