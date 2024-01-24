Trump Races Toward 2024 Biden Rematch After New Hampshire Win

The back-to-back wins put Trump on track to deliver a knockout blow to Haley next month in her home state of South Carolina and turn his attention to an all-but-certain rematch with President Joe Biden. Haley — who notched 43.5% of GOP primary votes, compared to Trump’s 55%, with 75% of ballots counted — now will face tough questions about the viability of her campaign, since there’s little evidence she has significant support in the next early-voting states.