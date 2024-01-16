ADVERTISEMENT
Ramaswamy Said To Leave 2024 Race And Will Endorse Trump
Trump won a decisive victory in Iowa, the nation’s first nominating contest.
(Bloomberg) -- Vivek Ramaswamy, a political novice who gained attention from his outspoken debate performances, plans to end his long-shot presidential bid after the Iowa caucuses, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The entrepreneur plans to announce his support for Donald Trump during an event in Iowa later Monday, according to the person, who described Ramaswamy’s plans on condition of anonymity. Trump won a decisive victory in Iowa, the nation’s first nominating contest.
Ramaswamy struggled to climb out of single digits in state and national polls, trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
Vivek Ramaswamy during the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses at Horizon Events Center in West Des Moines, on Monday.Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg
