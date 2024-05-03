More Trouble For JD(S) Candidate Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case

Supporting the complainants, he said, "Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won't her life get destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped then we have to accept it." He said there is a law of presumption. Women never lie (on these issues). Victims won't lie. Why did they give a ticket (to Prajwal) despite knowing it? Why did they (BJP) forge an alliance (with the JD(S))? To a question, he wondered if the JD(S) leadership said they will cooperate with the investigation, why did Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy call lawyers and discuss with them on Thursday.