Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Google Ties Up With ECI To Provide Helpful Information To Voters & Combat Misinformation
"Supporting elections is a critical part of Google’s responsibility to our users and the democratic process," the company said.
Google has collaborated with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the spread of false information, promote authorised content and label AI-generated data during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
In a blog post on Tuesday, Google India announced ways in which they will be providing support to the election process.
Google To Connect Voters To Helpful Information
Google said it is partnering with the ECI to enable people to easily discover critical voting information on Google Search - such as how to register and how to vote - in both English and Hindi.
During election season, YouTube will surface a variety of election information panels, including on how to register to vote, how to vote and candidate information.
YouTube will highlight high-quality content from authoritative news sources during key moments, through its Top News and Breaking News shelves, and news watch page.
"Moreover, we have information panels that indicate funding sources from publishers that receive public or government funding, and information panels giving topical context for topics prone to misinformation," Google said.
Google To Combat Misinformation
Here's how Google India plans to combat misinformation during Lok Sabha Elections 2024:
The company said that it has policies around demonstrably false claims that could undermine democratic processes, for example, in YouTube’s Community Guidelines and its political content policies for advertisers. YouTube also has long-standing policies in areas like manipulated content, incitement to violence, hate speech and harassment.
Google said it has strict policies and restrictions around who can run election-related advertising on its platforms. For example, Google requires all advertisers who wish to run election ads on its platforms to undergo an identity verification process, provide a pre-certificate issued by the ECI or anyone authorized by the ECI for each election ad they want to run where necessary and have in-ad disclosures that clearly show who paid for the ad.
Google's initiatives, such as the Google News Initiative Training Network and Fact Check Explorer tool, will empower newsrooms and journalists to deliver accurate, fact-checked information, combating misinformation.
Google To Help People Navigate AI-Generated Content
With more people using artificial intelligence to create content, Google is building on how it can help audiences identify AI-generated content through several new tools and policies.
Ads disclosures: Google introduced new disclosure requirements for election ads featuring synthetic content last year, aiming to maintain transparency and empower users to make informed decisions. The use of manipulated media like deepfakes or doctored content in ads policies is already prohibited.
Content labels on YouTube: YouTube plans to enhance viewer context by displaying labels for content generated with its AI features, such as Dream Screen. Creators will soon be required to disclose when they have produced realistic altered or synthetic content, with YouTube displaying a corresponding label to inform viewers.
Providing users with additional context: The "About this Image" feature in Search aids users in assessing the credibility and context of online images. Additionally, Gemini's double-check feature evaluates the presence of web content to substantiate responses.
Digital watermarking: Google will watermark every image generated through its products using Google DeepMind's SynthID technology, ensuring traceability and authenticity.
Industry collaboration: Along with other tech leaders, Google has pledged to prevent deceptive AI-generated imagery, audio, or video content from influencing global elections in 2024 through the 'Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections'.
The blog post further said the company has begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses.