Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's The List Of 82 Candidates Announced By Congress So Far

The Congress has so far announced the names of 82 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party released its first list of 39 candidates on March 8 and the second list of 43 candidates was announced on March 12.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad once again. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded by the party from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal from Alappuzha (Kerala) and Shashi Tharoor renominated from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The Congress has fielded Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.

The party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam's Jorhat and sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon. Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, is the sitting MP of Kaliabor.

Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan. Kaswan is the outgoing MP from Churu and has represented the constituency twice. He is the son of four-time former MP Ram Singh Kaswan and grandson of former MP Deep Chand Kaswan. His mother Kamala Kaswan was an MLA.

While Harish Chandra Meena, a close confidant of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot and former DGP, has been fielded from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, Karan Singh Uchiyarda will contest from Jodhpur.

D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, has been fielded once again from the Bangalore Rural constituency, H R Algur (Raju) from Bijapur (SC), Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math from Haveri, Geetha Shivarajkumar from Shimoga, M Shreyas Patel from Hassan, S P Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur and Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru) from Mandya in Karnataka.

For the Lakshadweep (ST) seat, the party has fielded Mohd Hamdullah Sayeed, while in Meghalaya, former chief minister Vincent H Pala will contest from Shillong (ST) and Saleng A Sangma from the Tura (ST) seat which the TMC was earlier demanding.