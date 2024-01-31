Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Releases First List Of 16 Candidates In Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party has named candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, becoming the first party to come up with a list for the elections which are still some months away.

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, and two other leaders from the Yadav family -- Akshay Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav -- figure in the party's first list.

Sitting MP Dimple Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav from Budaun constituency.

Akshay Yadav is the son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav while Dharmendra Yadav is the son of Abhay Ram Yadav, the younger brother of SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav, a three-time MP, had won the bypoll to the Mainpuri seat following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshay Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Firozabad. However, in 2019, he was defeated by BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon.

Dharmendra Yadav was first elected as an MP from Mainpuri in 2004 bypolls, while he has represented Budaun in the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, he lost the seat to Sanghmitra Maurya of the BJP.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, a five-time MP, will contest from Sambhal.

The SP also named Awadhesh Prasad as its candidate from Faizabad constituency, which covers the Ayodhya district. Currently, Prasad, a nine-time MLA, is representing Milkipur assembly constituency in the UP Assembly.

Ravidas Mehrotra, sitting MLA from Lucknow Central, has been named as the party candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the MP from Lucknow.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajnath Singh had defeated actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Singh, who contested on the SP ticket.

According to the Samajwadi Party's list, party MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar district, Lalji Verma, has been named as party candidate from the Ambedkarnagar parliamentary constituency.

The other candidates announced by the Samajwadi Party are Annu Tandon from Unnao, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Devesh Shakya from Etah, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Anand Bhadauria from Dhaurahra, Naval Kishor Shakya from Farrukhabad, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.