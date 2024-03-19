Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Apply For Voter ID Online/Offline? Check Documents, Eligibility And More

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a news conference on March 16 that over 97 crore voters--49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female--are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths.

To vote in the election, citizens should have a valid Voter ID. An Indian resident above the age of 18 years has the right to vote and can apply for a voter’s ID or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The Election Commission of India has a dedicated online process through which citizens can register and apply for this identity card.

The Commission has made the process simple and convenient for citizens. This identity proof avoids the probability of any fraud during the elections or at the election booth.

Here is all you need to know before applying for a voter’s ID.