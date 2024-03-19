Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Apply For Voter ID Online/Offline? Check Documents, Eligibility And More
The Election Commission of India has a dedicated online process through which citizens can register and apply for this identity card.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office.
Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a news conference on March 16 that over 97 crore voters--49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female--are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths.
To vote in the election, citizens should have a valid Voter ID. An Indian resident above the age of 18 years has the right to vote and can apply for a voter’s ID or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC).
The Commission has made the process simple and convenient for citizens. This identity proof avoids the probability of any fraud during the elections or at the election booth.
Here is all you need to know before applying for a voter’s ID.
Eligibility Criteria For Voter ID Card
The individual should be a citizen of India and should be a minimum 18 years of age.
The individual must have a permanent residential address.
How To Apply For Voter ID Card Online?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India: https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Step 2: If you do not have an account, click on the ‘Sign Up’ option, and if you already have an account, then enter details to sign in.
Step 3: Select the ‘Fill Form 6’ option under the ‘New Registration for General Electors’ tab.
Step 4: Fill in all details on ‘Form 6’, upload the required documents, and select the ‘Preview and Submit’ option.
Step 5: Verify all the entered details and click on the ‘submit’ option.
How To Register To Vote Offline?
According to the Election Commission website, an eligible citizen can enrol as a voter offline by filling two copies of Form 6.
This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.
The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.
Documents Required for Voter’s ID
One passport-size color photograph
Identity proof (Indian Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license)
Address proof (Indian Passport, ration card, electricity bill, or property tax receipt)
Date of Birth proof (Indian Passport, high school mark sheet, birth certificate)
After the enrolment, the voter’s ID will be delivered to the submitted postal address through speed post with proper acknowledgement.