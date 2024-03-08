Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Issues 8-Point Advisory To Political Parties, Candidates And Star Campaigners
The commission has warned the candidates and star campaigners saying they will face stern action, rather than just 'moral censure' as is the practice, for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has issued an advisory for political parties, candidates and star campaigners to maintain decorum in public campaigning.
The advisory comes days before the model code is expected to come into effect with the likely announcement of the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls later this month.
The commission has warned the candidates and star campaigners saying they will face stern action, rather than just 'moral censure' as is the practice, for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Take a look at the summary of the advisory:
Election Commission Advisory To Political Parties
No appeal shall be made on the basis of caste/communal feelings of the electors. No activity, which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes/communities/religious/linguistic groups, shall be attempted.
The political parties and leaders shall not make false statements, or utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters. Criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions shall be avoided.
No aspect of the private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made.
No temples/mosques/churches/gurudwaras or any places of worship are to be used for election propaganda or electioneering. References which ridicule the relations between devotee and deity or suggestions of divine censure shall not be made.
The political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.
Unverified and misleading advertisements are not to be given in the media.
Advertisements masquerading as news items are not to be given.
Social media posts vilifying and insulting the rivals or posts which are in bad taste or which are below dignity are not to be posted or shared.
#ECI advisory to parties, candidates and star campaigners for maintaining decorum in Public Campaigning.— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 7, 2024
(1/2)#Elections2024 #ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/8TjA9wFzj6
It said that the star campaigners and candidates who have received notices in past will face stern action for repeat violation of model code.
Some genres of indirect/surrogate MCC violations as noticed during previous elections are enumerated for ready reference and record:
Use of inappropriate, abusive at times, vocabulary against star campaigners of other political parties
False, unquantifiable, unsubstantiated, incorrect, and unverified allegations
Slangs conveying divine censure/personal vilification
Use of vilifying and demeaning social media posts/caricatures crossing fine line of satire
Presenting social media posts out of the context, often to spread misinformation or disinformation.
Misleading advertisements in garb of news items potent with disturbing level playing field just before days of voting
Personal attack on political rivals and ridiculing the candidates of rival parties
State Governments publishing their welfare schemes in the neighbouring poll-going states at opportune times
Attempts to lure voters, by luring registration for delivery of promises under nonexistent schemes which is often akin to bribery of voters through false promises
Use of name of the candidate to make generalised comments against a group of voters
The advisory acknowledged that social media has blurred the lines between pre-model code period and the 48-hour silence period ahead of voting day, leading to persistent circulation of content across multiple phases of campaigning and even unrelated elections.
(With PTI inputs)