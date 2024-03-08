Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Issues 8-Point Advisory To Political Parties, Candidates And Star Campaigners

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has issued an advisory for political parties, candidates and star campaigners to maintain decorum in public campaigning.

The advisory comes days before the model code is expected to come into effect with the likely announcement of the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls later this month.

The commission has warned the candidates and star campaigners saying they will face stern action, rather than just 'moral censure' as is the practice, for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Take a look at the summary of the advisory: