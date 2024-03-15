Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates To Be Announced On March 16; Check Time And How To Watch ECI Press Conference?
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and some State Assemblies on March 16.
The press conference by ECI will be held at 3 pm on Saturday. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI, the poll panel said in a post on X.
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.
Two New Election Commissioners Assume Charge
The ECI announcement comes on a day when the newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge. The former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.
They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECs came into force recently.
Welcoming them, CEC Rajiv Kumar spoke about the significance of their joining at a historic point when the Election Commission is all set to conduct Lok Sabha elections, a spokesperson said.
The vacancies had come up in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8.
