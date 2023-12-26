India-Russia Ties On A Positive Trajectory, Says Jaishankar Ahead Of Talks

An open and forward-looking interaction with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community. Spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity, Jaishankar posted on X. Exchanged views on how India-Russia ties will develop in that framework. Also discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition and regional conflicts, he said. "Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory," Jaishankar emphasised.