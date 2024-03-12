India Rejects China's Comments Over Modi's Move To Open Tunnel

An Indian army camp in the Tawang district of India's Arunachal Pradesh state. Photographer: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
India’s government rejected comments made by China’s foreign ministry over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a disputed border region on the weekend.
Beijing’s objections to Modi’s trip to India’s northeastern Arunachal Pradesh region to open a tunnel “does not stand to reason,” Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement.
China claims the region as its own, and has consistently opposed visits by Indian leaders to the region and development projects there. Modi inaugurated a tunnel that’s expected to give Indian troops easy access to areas close to the disputed border with China.
Beijing’s objections “will not change the reality that the state of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” Jaiswal said in the statement. “Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions.”