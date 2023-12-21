India On 'Cusp Of Take-Off', Prime Minister Modi Says In Rare Interview

The aspirations of Indians have changed as the country is on the “cusp of takeoff," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a rare interview, as he fielded questions on everything from the state of Indian democracy to the nation’s transformed perception in the world.

“Today, the people of India have very different aspirations from the ones they had 10 years back,” Modi said in an interview with the Financial Times at his official residence in New Delhi—7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

“They realise that our nation is on the cusp of a takeoff,” the FT quoted the Prime Minister as saying. “They want this flight to be expedited, and they know the best party to ensure this is the one which brought them this far.”

The Prime Minister highlighted how India has emerged from being one of the ‘Fragile Five’—the term Morgan Stanley used to describe the country in 2013 as it battled the twin deficits—to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, the report said. And he cited how his government’s infrastructure focus and reforms have propelled growth, making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

Backed by his record “of solid change in the common man’s life," the Prime Minister is “very confident of victory” to win a third straight term in office, the report said.