India On 'Cusp Of Take-Off', Prime Minister Modi Says In Rare Interview
Aspirations of Indians have changed in the last decade, Modi said in a rare interview with FT, as he fielded questions on the state of Indian democracy to the nation’s transformed perception.
The aspirations of Indians have changed as the country is on the “cusp of takeoff," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a rare interview, as he fielded questions on everything from the state of Indian democracy to the nation’s transformed perception in the world.
“Today, the people of India have very different aspirations from the ones they had 10 years back,” Modi said in an interview with the Financial Times at his official residence in New Delhi—7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
“They realise that our nation is on the cusp of a takeoff,” the FT quoted the Prime Minister as saying. “They want this flight to be expedited, and they know the best party to ensure this is the one which brought them this far.”
The Prime Minister highlighted how India has emerged from being one of the ‘Fragile Five’—the term Morgan Stanley used to describe the country in 2013 as it battled the twin deficits—to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, the report said. And he cited how his government’s infrastructure focus and reforms have propelled growth, making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world.
Backed by his record “of solid change in the common man’s life," the Prime Minister is “very confident of victory” to win a third straight term in office, the report said.
Talk Of Amending Constitution ‘Meaningless’, Says PM
The Prime Minister also rejected the claims of opposition parties that his third term in office will cause more damage to India’s secular credentials and that there will be attempts to change the country’s constitution.
“Our critics are entitled to their opinions and the freedom to express them. However, there is a fundamental issue with such allegations, which often appear as criticisms,” the FT quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying. “These claims not only insult the intelligence of the Indian people but also underestimate their deep commitment to values like diversity and democracy. Any talk of amending the Constitution is meaningless.”
Modi said the “most transformative steps,” like the “Clean India” toilet-building campaign to path-breaking digital public infrastructure, “have been realised without amending the Constitution but through public participation.”
Guiding Principle In Foreign Affairs Is ‘National Interest': PM
To a question about the prime minister’s close ties with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and also 'closer-than-ever relationship' with Joe Biden and technology agreements with the U.S., Modi said, “The world is interconnected as well as interdependent.”
“Our foremost guiding principle in foreign affairs is our national interest,” the report said quoting the prime minister. “This stance allows us to engage with various nations in a manner that respects mutual interests and acknowledges the complexities of contemporary geopolitics.”
The relations between India and the U.S. are on an “upward trajectory”, he said, in response to the American allegations of thwarted plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in the U.S.
“Today, the India-US relationship is broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before,” he said.
Israel-Hamas War: India Ready To Help For Peace, Says PM
Modi, who has brought India and Israel closer than ever, supported the two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and backed humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“I remain in touch with the leaders in the region,” he told the FT. “If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so."