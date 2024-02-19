Farmer Leaders Reject Centre’s Proposal Of Procuring Pulses, Maize, Cotton At MSP For Five Years

On Monday, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, 'After holding discussion (on the Centre's proposal) in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal.'

After the fourth round of talks with the farmers on Sunday night, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, 'Cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal' or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years.'

'There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this,' he had said.