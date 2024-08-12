Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Challenges CBI Arrest In Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The Delhi High Court had on Aug. 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI, which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.