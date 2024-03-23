Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody Of K Kavitha Till March 26

A court in New Delhi on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, till March 26.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.