Canada's ‘Student Trafficking’ Industry Is Backfiring On Trudeau

For him, it’s an issue of quality. Many of these private-public schools are focused on selling non-degree programs with easy or broad subjects, such as marketing and business management courses, with classes two or three days a week. They’re designed to make it possible for international students — most of whom need to work to support themselves financially during their study — to spend dozens of hours a week working part-time jobs. More than 80% of foreign students are working more than 20 hours a week, after the Trudeau government raised a limit on the weekly hours foreign students could work. Miller said he plans to restrict weekly hours to less than 40, but will maintain them above 20. He said the supply of workers is a benefit to retailers, food outlets and other sectors that depend on cheap labor, but it’s not in keeping with the spirit of higher education.