CAA Implementation Within A Week, Says Union Minister

Addressing a public rally at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday evening, Thakur, also the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, said, 'Ram Mandir has been inaugurated. Within the next one week, CAA will be implemented not only in West Bengal but also across the country.'

Continuing his critique of the TMC government in West Bengal for its staunch opposition to the CAA, he said, 'This state government claims that if you have voter and Aadhaar cards, you are a citizen of this country and can cast your votes. If that is the case, then why is it that thousands of people here have been deprived of their right to vote? The chief minister has to answer why these people have been deprived.'

He emphasised the imperative of implementing the CAA to safeguard future generations.