BJP's Nayab Singh Saini To Be New Haryana Chief Minister After ML Khattar Resigns

Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day.

12 Mar 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana Chief Minister. (Source: @NayabSainiBJP/X)

Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini was on Tuesday picked at the next chief minister, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations.

Saini, who is an MP from Kurukshetra, was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP legislature group and will be sworn in later in the day, party MLAs Subhash Sudha and J P Dalal told reporters.

